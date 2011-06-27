  1. Home
Used 2009 Audi A6 3.0T Avant quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2009 A6
Overview
See A6 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.8/548.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Measurements
Front track62.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity58.6 cu.ft.
Length194.2 in.
Curb weight4222 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height58.2 in.
EPA interior volume130.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.9 in.
Width73.0 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oyster Gray Metallic
  • Condor Gray Metallic
  • Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Garnet Red Pearl Effect
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Aventurine Blue Pearl Effect
  • Brilliant Black
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Night Blue Pearl Effect
  • Dakar Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Cardamom Beige, leather
  • Amaretto/Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
R17 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See A6 Inventory

