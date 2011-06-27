Used 2008 Audi A6 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Still a great car at 105K Steven Woods , 12/17/2015 4.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Update to my earlier review. Now I have over 105k miles on this car that I purchased new. It goes through brakes but it has otherwise been faultless. Still love driving it. Same great ride, no rattles and no issues. Recently had to add some coolant, but other than that, just routine oil changes. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Frustrating johnc8551 , 01/14/2011 30 of 32 people found this review helpful This is my first experience wiuth Audi after owning Volvos, SAABs, and BMWs. I bought the car this past summer with 32K miles on the Audi CPO program. The brakes are touchy/grabby, but I've learned that's a common trait with the A6, and I've learned to live with it and adjust. At 36K miles, the engine quit in traffic, and I had to have it towed to the dealer for repair. It turned out to be a faulty low fuel pressure sensor, and this was repaired under warranty. The following week, a simple daylight running light bulb went out, and this an only be repaired at the dealer!

Strong and very Reliable car papo1975 , 12/05/2014 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Second A6, got it CPO with 35k back in jan/2011 , now 105k with no mayor repairs. I do regular oil change(Castrol synthetic) and all recommended maintenance..For my brakes ,fluids, filters and battery only use OEM parts Only repairs I came across are light bulb change and throttle body clean up . Yes repairs and maintenance can be expensive but it is a $50'000.00 car with a great look and performance. My cost to own very low until now ,and planning to keep it for years to come.

2008 Audi A6 4.2 - The Perfect Car bofam , 08/06/2007 9 of 9 people found this review helpful My previous car was a Porsche Cayenne S, a 350 hp nimble beast of an SUV. It was a blast to drive. I thought I would never find a replacement. The Porsche is a distant memory now that I am driving the Audi A6 4.2. It is nice to be driving a sedan instead of an SUV. The ride is super smooth, quiet and with 350 hp this car can really take off. Audi has done a fantastic job with the fit and finish as well as integrating state of the art technology without overloading the instrument bay. The outside of the car is elegant and tasteful. The 2008 A6 4.2 comes standard with the S-Line font grille and bumpers which add a nice flare to the body.