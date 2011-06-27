Used 2008 Audi A6 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Still a great car at 105K
Update to my earlier review. Now I have over 105k miles on this car that I purchased new. It goes through brakes but it has otherwise been faultless. Still love driving it. Same great ride, no rattles and no issues. Recently had to add some coolant, but other than that, just routine oil changes.
Frustrating
This is my first experience wiuth Audi after owning Volvos, SAABs, and BMWs. I bought the car this past summer with 32K miles on the Audi CPO program. The brakes are touchy/grabby, but I've learned that's a common trait with the A6, and I've learned to live with it and adjust. At 36K miles, the engine quit in traffic, and I had to have it towed to the dealer for repair. It turned out to be a faulty low fuel pressure sensor, and this was repaired under warranty. The following week, a simple daylight running light bulb went out, and this an only be repaired at the dealer!
Strong and very Reliable car
Second A6, got it CPO with 35k back in jan/2011 , now 105k with no mayor repairs. I do regular oil change(Castrol synthetic) and all recommended maintenance..For my brakes ,fluids, filters and battery only use OEM parts Only repairs I came across are light bulb change and throttle body clean up . Yes repairs and maintenance can be expensive but it is a $50'000.00 car with a great look and performance. My cost to own very low until now ,and planning to keep it for years to come.
2008 Audi A6 4.2 - The Perfect Car
My previous car was a Porsche Cayenne S, a 350 hp nimble beast of an SUV. It was a blast to drive. I thought I would never find a replacement. The Porsche is a distant memory now that I am driving the Audi A6 4.2. It is nice to be driving a sedan instead of an SUV. The ride is super smooth, quiet and with 350 hp this car can really take off. Audi has done a fantastic job with the fit and finish as well as integrating state of the art technology without overloading the instrument bay. The outside of the car is elegant and tasteful. The 2008 A6 4.2 comes standard with the S-Line font grille and bumpers which add a nice flare to the body.
Almost in love....
The car is a beautiful style and handsome even 4 years after its birth. Interior is top notch and I even prefer it to the 2012 loaner A6 I am driving this week. Fuel economy is outstanding and the car just glides at 90mph. However, the CVT transmission is quirky and I would opt for the Quattro next time around. Car is sluggish off the mark and much of that is around the CVT. I had it in twice this year for rough idle and jerky driving when cold. Also, Audi refuses to update their software in a timely manner for the Media Center and is behind the curve of technology despite what the commercials tell you. Remote doesn't roll down windows and no streaming music from your phone to Bluetooth.
