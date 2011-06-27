  1. Home
Used 2006 Audi A6 3.2 quattro Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,970
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,970
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,970
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.7/527.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,970
Torque243 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,970
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,970
diversity antennayes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD stereoyes
10 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,970
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,970
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,970
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,970
12 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,970
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,970
Front track63.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4012 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Length193.5 in.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height57.5 in.
EPA interior volume113.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.9 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track63.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,970
Exterior Colors
  • Misano Red Pearl Effect
  • Atlas Gray Metallic
  • Cambridge Green Pearl Effect
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Canyon Red Pearl Effect
  • Night Blue Pearl Effect
  • Dakar Beige Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Arctic White
  • Oyster Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Platinum, premium leather
  • Platinum, leather
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Beige, leather
  • Amaretto, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,970
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
245/45R H tiresyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,970
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,970
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
