Used 2006 Audi A6 4.2 quattro Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,770
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower335 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves40
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD stereoyes
10 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
first aid kityes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
wood trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
12 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room37.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track63.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.9 cu.ft.
Length193.5 in.
Curb weight4145 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height57.4 in.
EPA interior volume112.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.9 in.
Width73.0 in.
Rear track63.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Misano Red Pearl Effect
  • Atlas Gray Metallic
  • Cambridge Green Pearl Effect
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Canyon Red Pearl Effect
  • Night Blue Pearl Effect
  • Dakar Beige Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Arctic White
  • Oyster Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Platinum, premium leather
  • Platinum, leather
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Beige, leather
  • Amaretto, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
245/45R17 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
