Used 2001 Audi A6 2.8 quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2001 A6
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.
Valves30
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
12 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Length192 in.
Curb weight3770 lbs.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Height57.1 in.
Wheel base108.6 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pearlescent White Pearl
  • Santorin Blue PL Effect
  • Racing Green Pearl
  • Melange Metallic
  • Casablanca White
  • Brilliant Black Clearcoat
  • Ebony PL Effect
  • Cashmere Gray PL Effect
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Tornado Red
Interior Colors
  • Onyx
  • Maroon
  • Melange
  • Vanilla/Onyx
  • Tungsten Gray
  • Vanilla/Royal Blue
Tires & Wheels
205/55R H tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
