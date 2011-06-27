Used 2000 Audi A6 4.2 quattro Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325.5/477.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsStandard
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Measurements
Length193.4 in.
Curb weight4024 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.8 in.
Height57.0 in.
Wheel base108.6 in.
Width76.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tornado Red
  • Ming Blue Pearl
  • Racing Green Pearl
  • Casablanca White
  • Brilliant Black
  • Melange Metallic
  • Ebony Pearl
  • Light Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Royal Blue
  • Vanilla
  • Vanilla/Onyx
  • Melange
  • Onyx
  • Maroon
