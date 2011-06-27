  1. Home
Used 2000 Audi A6 2.8 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsOptional
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Measurements
Length192.0 in.
Curb weight3560 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.3 in.
Height57.2 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Melange Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Tornado Red
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Casablanca White
  • Jaspis Green Metallic
  • Ebony Pearl
  • Ming Blue Pearl
  • Racing Green Pearl
  • Cashmere Gray Pearl
  • Andorra Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Lago Green
  • Onyx
  • Vanilla/Onyx
  • Royal Blue
  • Vanilla
  • Maroon
  • Tungsten Gray
  • Terra Cotta
  • Melange
