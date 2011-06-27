Used 1999 Audi A6 2.8 quattro Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|Drivetrain
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|277.5/444.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|207 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|2.8 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Measurements
|Height
|57.2 in.
|Wheel base
|108.7 in.
|Length
|192.0 in.
|Width
|71.3 in.
|Curb weight
|3560 lbs.
