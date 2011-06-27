  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A6
  4. Used 1998 Audi A6
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Audi A6 2.8 Avant Features & Specs

More about the 1998 A6
Overview
See A6 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Measurements
Height58.2 in.
Wheel base108.6 in.
Length192.0 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Casablanca White
  • Pelican Blue Metallic
  • Cashmere Gray Metallic
  • Laser Red
  • Hibiskusrot Pearl Metallic
  • Ming Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Stormy Black Pearl
  • Andorrarot Pearl Metallic
  • Tropic Green Metallic
  • Racing Green Pearl Metallic
  • Europa Blue Metallic
  • Sable Brown Mica Metallic
  • Santorin Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Melange Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Yellow
  • Kaktus Green Pearl Metallic
  • Gray White
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Green Metallic
  • Jaspis Green Pearl Metallic
  • Alusilver Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
See A6 Inventory

Related Used 1998 Audi A6 2.8 Avant info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles