Used 1998 Audi A6 2.8 Features & Specs

More about the 1998 A6
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Measurements
Length192.0 in.
Curb weight3473 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.3 in.
Height57.2 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Racing Green Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Sable Brown Mica Metallic
  • Brilliant Yellow
  • Pelican Blue Metallic
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Green Metallic
  • Cashmere Gray Metallic
  • Hibiskusrot Pearl Metallic
  • Santorin Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Europa Blue Metallic
  • Casablanca White
  • Gray White
  • Andorrarot Pearl Metallic
  • Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Melange Pearl Metallic
  • Stormy Black Pearl
  • Ming Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Kaktus Green Pearl Metallic
  • Jaspis Green Pearl Metallic
  • Alusilver Metallic
  • Laser Red
  • Tropic Green Metallic
