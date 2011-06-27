  1. Home
Used 1998 Audi A6 2.8 Avant quattro Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height58.2 in.
Wheel base108.6 in.
Length192.0 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alusilver Metallic
  • Gray White
  • Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Ming Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Green Metallic
  • Europa Blue Metallic
  • Tropic Green Metallic
  • Kaktus Green Pearl Metallic
  • Sable Brown Mica Metallic
  • Brilliant Yellow
  • Santorin Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Jaspis Green Pearl Metallic
  • Pelican Blue Metallic
  • Racing Green Pearl Metallic
  • Stormy Black Pearl
  • Casablanca White
  • Melange Pearl Metallic
  • Cashmere Gray Metallic
  • Hibiskusrot Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red
  • Andorrarot Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
