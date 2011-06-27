Used 1995 Audi A6 2.8 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.7/464.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque184 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity66 cu.ft.
Length192.6 in.
Curb weight3628 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.8 in.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base105.8 in.
Width70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Casablanca White Metallic
  • Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Cerise Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Europa Blue Metallic
  • Cashmere Perleffekt
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Rubin Red Metallic
  • Pearl White Metallic
  • Laser Red
