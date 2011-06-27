  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A6
  4. Used 1995 Audi A6
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Audi A6 2.8 Features & Specs

More about the 1995 A6
Overview
See A6 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.7/485.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque184 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
Measurements
Length192.6 in.
Curb weight3363 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base105.8 in.
Width70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black
  • Casablanca White Metallic
  • Cashmere Perleffekt
  • Rubin Red Metallic
  • Cerise Metallic
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Europa Blue Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Pearl White Metallic
  • Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Laser Red
See A6 Inventory

Related Used 1995 Audi A6 2.8 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles