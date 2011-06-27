Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A6 allroad
  4. 2022 Audi A6 allroad
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Audi A6 allroad Premium Plus Specs & Features

More about the 2022 A6 allroad
More about the 2022 A6 allroad
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$66,900
Engine TypeMild hybrid
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG23 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.3/540.4 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeMild hybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower335 hp @ 5,000 rpm
Torque369 lb-ft @ 1,370 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,102 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
16 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
705 watts stereo outputyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,486 lbs.
Gross weight5,677 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height58.9 in.
Length194.9 in.
Maximum payload1,102 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors83.1 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.9 in.
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Wheel base115.2 in.
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
245/45R20 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Audi A6 allroad Premium Plus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates