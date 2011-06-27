2021 Audi A6 allroad Deals, Incentives & Rebates
PrestigePrestige 4dr Wagon AWD w/55 TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
Cash Offers(3 available)Show details
- $1,000 Lender Bonus for Special APR - Expires 04/30/2021
- $1,500 Customer Cash for Retail and STD APR - Expires 04/30/2021
- $1,500 Mobility for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2022
Lender Bonus for Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Eligible customers may receive bonus towards purchase after qualifying for special rates.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 04/01/2021
- End
- 04/30/2021
Customer Cash for Retail and STD APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Customer may qualify for additional bonus cash when financing using standard Audi Financial Service rates or through outside lending.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,500
- Start
- 04/01/2021
- End
- 04/30/2021
Mobility for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Audi is pleased to announce that we are continuing the Mobility Assistance Program for handicap hand controls that are installed on any qualifying Audi model. We will also consider other types of handicap assists (or other approved handicap assistance devices.) to anyone who purchases or leases a new Audi or CPO Audi vehicle. All exception requests from dealers should be made directly to mobilityassistance@audi.com
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,500
- Start
- 01/05/2021
- End
- 01/03/2022
Financing(1 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 04/30/2021
Special APR
Special APR Month term Start End 1.49% 60 04/01/2021 04/30/2021 1.99% 66 04/01/2021 04/30/2021 2.49% 72 04/01/2021 04/30/2021 2.99% 75 04/01/2021 04/30/2021 1.49% 36 04/01/2021 04/30/2021 1.49% 48 04/01/2021 04/30/2021
