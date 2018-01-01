2023 Audi A5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
A5 Coupe
Premium S line 2dr Coupe AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Prestige S line 2dr Coupe AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Premium Plus S line 2dr Coupe AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
A5 Hatchback
Premium Plus S line 4dr Hatchback AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Premium S line 4dr Hatchback AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Prestige S line 4dr Hatchback AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD w/40 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Prestige 4dr Hatchback AWD w/40 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Premium Plus 4dr Hatchback AWD w/40 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
A5 Convertible
Prestige S line 2dr Convertible AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Premium Plus S line 2dr Convertible AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Premium S line 2dr Convertible AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Data for 2023 A5 Coupe Premium S line 2dr Coupe AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM) is not available.
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2023 A5
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2023 Audi A5 in Virginia is:not available
Related 2023 Audi A5 info
New Vehicles For Sale
Popular New Makes For Sale
Popular New Models For Sale
- New Porsche 718 Boxster For Sale
- New Mini Hardtop 4 Door For Sale
- New Lexus Ux 250H For Sale
- New Chevrolet Impala For Sale
- New Genesis G70 For Sale
- New Audi A4 Allroad For Sale
- New Nissan Murano For Sale
- New Toyota Corolla Hatchback For Sale
- New Mercedes Benz G Class For Sale
- New Cadillac CT4 For Sale
- New Nissan Pathfinder For Sale
- New Ford Escape Plug In Hybrid For Sale
- New Ford Transit Passenger Van For Sale
- New Hyundai Tucson Plug In Hybrid For Sale
- New BMW 2 Series For Sale
Best Lease Deals
- Best Lease Deals
- Best SUV Lease Deals
- Best Luxury Vehicle Lease Deals
- Best Sedan Lease Deals
- Best Lease Deals Under $199
Best Lease Deals By Make
- Best Volkswagen Lease Deals
- Best Kia Lease Deals
- Best Genesis Lease Deals
- Best Mercedesbenz Lease Deals
- Best Infiniti Lease Deals
Best Lease Deals By Model
- Land Rover Range Rover Lease Deals
- Lexus LX 570 Lease Deals
- BMW M4 Lease Deals
- Infiniti Q50 Lease Deals
- GMC Canyon Lease Deals
- Dodge Durango Lease Deals
- Volvo XC40 Lease Deals
- Audi A6 Lease Deals
- Jeep Gladiator Lease Deals
- Hyundai Veloster Lease Deals
- Audi A5 Lease Deals
- Volvo S60 Lease Deals
- Mercedes Benz GLC Class Lease Deals
- Audi S6 Lease Deals
- Nissan Versa Lease Deals
Other models
- New Toyota Avalon for Sale in Everett, MA
- New BMW X6 for Sale in Redmond, OR
- New Volvo XC40 for Sale in Mansfield, OH
- New BMW 2-Series for Sale in Acworth, GA
- New Mini Clubman for Sale in Pearland, TX
- New Maserati Levante for Sale in Westerville, OH
- New Mercedes-Benz Gls-Class for Sale in Sebastian, FL
- New Ford Transit-Connect-Cargo-Van for Sale in Madera, CA
- New Lexus RX-350 for Sale in Morrisville, NC
- New Lexus NX-350 for Sale in Gresham, OR
- New Mazda Mx-5-Miata for Sale in Rexburg, ID
- New Volvo V60-Cross-Country for Sale in Ballwin, MO
- New Chevrolet Blazer for Sale in Zanesville, OH
- New Volkswagen Jetta-Gli for Sale in Wadsworth, OH
- New BMW X4-M for Sale in Maryville, TN
- New Jaguar F-Pace for Sale in Dover, NH
- New Mini Convertible for Sale in Lake Charles, LA
- New Honda CR-V for Sale in Oak Harbor, WA
- New Honda Ridgeline for Sale in New Bedford, MA
- New Nissan Armada for Sale in Pinellas Park, FL
- New Ford Edge for Sale in Wilkes Barre, PA
- New Ford Transit-Passenger-Van for Sale in Durham, NC
- New Audi A4 for Sale in Attleboro, MA
- New Lincoln Navigator for Sale in Westfield, MA
- New Lexus RC-300 for Sale in Wentzville, MO
- New BMW 4-Series for Sale in Kalispell, MT
- New Nissan Maxima for Sale in Savage, MN
- New BMW Alpina-B8-Gran-Coupe for Sale in Pittsburg, CA
- New Hyundai Sonata for Sale in Warwick, RI
- New Mercedes-Benz Maybach-Gls for Sale in Gloucester, MA