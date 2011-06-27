  1. Home
2022 Audi A5 Prestige Specs & Features

More about the 2022 A5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$61,450
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG26
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.9/474.3 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower261 hp @ n/a rpm
Torque273 lb-ft @ n/a rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Prestigeyes
In-Car Entertainment
20 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
750 watts stereo outputyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
driver assisted parking assistyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Stainless Steel Pedal Caps +$265
USB Cables +$110
Audi Guard All-Weather Mats +$195
Audi First Aid Kit +$50
Audi Cargo Box +$80
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room46.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
19" 10-Spoke-V Design Wheels w/All-Season Tires +$800
Audi Beam - Rings +$275
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kit +$110
Paint ProtectionRear load sill/door cup/door edge +$185
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,979 lbs.
Height54.4 in.
Length184.9 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors79.8 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors72.5 in.
Wheel base108.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Manhattan Gray Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Navarra Blue Metallic
  • Tango Red Metallic
  • District Green Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Rock Gray, leather
  • Atlas Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Okapi Brown, leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
18 in. wheelsyes
245/40R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
