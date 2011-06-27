2022 Audi A5 Prestige S line Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,950
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|27
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|27
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/31 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.3 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|367.2/474.3 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|261 hp @ n/a rpm
|Torque
|273 lb-ft @ n/a rpm
|Turning circle
|37.7 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|S line Interior Package
|+$500
|Black Optic Plus Package
|+$2,250
|Carbon Fiber Package w/Side Assist
|+$1,595
|Prestige
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|19 total speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|755 watts stereo output
|yes
|Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|driver assisted parking assist
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Cargo floor mats
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Stainless Steel Pedal Caps
|+$265
|USB Cables
|+$110
|Audi First Aid Kit
|+$50
|Audi Cargo Box
|+$80
|Audi Guard Protection Kit
|+$315
|Audi Guard All-Weather Mats
|+$195
|Audi Guard Cargo Mat
|+$165
|Ventilated Front Seats
|+$800
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|37.4 in.
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.3 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|36.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|50.7 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Audi Beam - Rings
|+$275
|Paint Protection
|Rear load sill/door cup/door edge +$185
|19" Summer Tires
|yes
|19" 5-Spoke Cavo Design Bi-Color Finish Wheels w/All-Season Tires
|+$800
|Black Exhaust Tips
|+$280
|Carbon Fiber Trunk Lid Spoiler
|+$995
|Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kit
|+$110
|Black Roof
|+$300
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.9 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,638 lbs.
|Height
|53.9 in.
|Length
|184.9 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|79.8 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|72.6 in.
|Wheel base
|108.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|245/40R H tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
