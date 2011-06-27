Requirements and Restrictions:

Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Audi Financial Services.

1.99% APR financing for 36 months at $28.64 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.99% APR financing for 48 months at $21.69 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.99% APR financing for 60 months at $17.52 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.99% APR financing for 66 months at $16.01 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.49% APR financing for 72 months at $14.97 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.99% APR financing for 75 months at $14.63 per month, per $1,000 financed.