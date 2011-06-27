2020 Audi A5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
A5 Coupe
Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$64,515*
Total Cash Price
$51,488
Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$87,285*
Total Cash Price
$69,660
Premium 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$63,250*
Total Cash Price
$50,478
A5 Convertible
Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$86,653*
Total Cash Price
$69,155
Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$89,183*
Total Cash Price
$71,174
Premium 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$71,473*
Total Cash Price
$57,040
A5 Hatchback
Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$63,250*
Total Cash Price
$50,478
Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$65,780*
Total Cash Price
$52,497
Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$91,713*
Total Cash Price
$73,193
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 A5 Coupe Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,069
|$1,107
|$1,145
|$1,185
|$1,227
|$5,733
|Maintenance
|$285
|$1,079
|$922
|$2,691
|$1,424
|$6,401
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$954
|$1,466
|$2,419
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,122
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,289
|Financing
|$2,769
|$2,227
|$1,648
|$1,031
|$373
|$8,049
|Depreciation
|$10,739
|$5,798
|$4,737
|$5,309
|$4,641
|$31,223
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,565
|$11,882
|$10,173
|$12,941
|$10,954
|$64,515
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 A5 Coupe Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,446
|$1,497
|$1,550
|$1,604
|$1,660
|$7,757
|Maintenance
|$385
|$1,460
|$1,248
|$3,640
|$1,926
|$8,660
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,290
|$1,983
|$3,273
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,870
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,097
|Financing
|$3,747
|$3,013
|$2,230
|$1,395
|$505
|$10,890
|Depreciation
|$14,529
|$7,844
|$6,409
|$7,183
|$6,279
|$42,243
|Fuel
|$2,140
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$11,366
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,117
|$16,076
|$13,764
|$17,508
|$14,820
|$87,285
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 A5 Coupe Premium 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,048
|$1,085
|$1,123
|$1,162
|$1,203
|$5,621
|Maintenance
|$279
|$1,058
|$904
|$2,638
|$1,396
|$6,275
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$935
|$1,437
|$2,372
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,080
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,244
|Financing
|$2,715
|$2,183
|$1,616
|$1,011
|$366
|$7,891
|Depreciation
|$10,528
|$5,684
|$4,644
|$5,205
|$4,550
|$30,611
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,201
|$11,649
|$9,974
|$12,687
|$10,739
|$63,250
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 A5 Convertible Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,436
|$1,486
|$1,539
|$1,592
|$1,648
|$7,701
|Maintenance
|$382
|$1,449
|$1,238
|$3,614
|$1,913
|$8,597
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,281
|$1,969
|$3,250
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,850
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,074
|Financing
|$3,720
|$2,991
|$2,214
|$1,385
|$501
|$10,811
|Depreciation
|$14,423
|$7,787
|$6,362
|$7,131
|$6,234
|$41,937
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,935
|$15,959
|$13,664
|$17,381
|$14,712
|$86,653
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 A5 Convertible Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,478
|$1,530
|$1,583
|$1,638
|$1,696
|$7,926
|Maintenance
|$393
|$1,492
|$1,275
|$3,720
|$1,968
|$8,848
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,318
|$2,026
|$3,345
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,933
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,164
|Financing
|$3,828
|$3,078
|$2,279
|$1,426
|$516
|$11,126
|Depreciation
|$14,844
|$8,014
|$6,548
|$7,339
|$6,416
|$43,162
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,663
|$16,425
|$14,063
|$17,889
|$15,142
|$89,183
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 A5 Convertible Premium 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,184
|$1,226
|$1,269
|$1,313
|$1,359
|$6,352
|Maintenance
|$315
|$1,196
|$1,022
|$2,981
|$1,577
|$7,091
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,057
|$1,624
|$2,680
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,350
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,536
|Financing
|$3,068
|$2,467
|$1,826
|$1,142
|$414
|$8,917
|Depreciation
|$11,897
|$6,423
|$5,248
|$5,882
|$5,141
|$34,590
|Fuel
|$1,753
|$1,806
|$1,860
|$1,915
|$1,973
|$9,307
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,567
|$13,163
|$11,271
|$14,336
|$12,135
|$71,473
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 A5 Hatchback Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,048
|$1,085
|$1,123
|$1,162
|$1,203
|$5,621
|Maintenance
|$279
|$1,058
|$904
|$2,638
|$1,396
|$6,275
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$935
|$1,437
|$2,372
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,080
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,244
|Financing
|$2,715
|$2,183
|$1,616
|$1,011
|$366
|$7,891
|Depreciation
|$10,528
|$5,684
|$4,644
|$5,205
|$4,550
|$30,611
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,201
|$11,649
|$9,974
|$12,687
|$10,739
|$63,250
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 A5 Hatchback Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,090
|$1,128
|$1,168
|$1,208
|$1,251
|$5,846
|Maintenance
|$290
|$1,100
|$940
|$2,744
|$1,452
|$6,526
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$972
|$1,494
|$2,467
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,163
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,334
|Financing
|$2,824
|$2,270
|$1,681
|$1,051
|$381
|$8,207
|Depreciation
|$10,949
|$5,911
|$4,830
|$5,413
|$4,732
|$31,835
|Fuel
|$1,613
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,763
|$1,816
|$8,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,929
|$12,115
|$10,373
|$13,194
|$11,169
|$65,780
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 A5 Hatchback Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,520
|$1,573
|$1,628
|$1,685
|$1,744
|$8,150
|Maintenance
|$405
|$1,534
|$1,311
|$3,825
|$2,024
|$9,099
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,356
|$2,084
|$3,439
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,016
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$3,254
|Financing
|$3,937
|$3,165
|$2,343
|$1,466
|$531
|$11,442
|Depreciation
|$15,266
|$8,242
|$6,734
|$7,547
|$6,598
|$44,386
|Fuel
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,387
|$2,458
|$2,532
|$11,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,391
|$16,891
|$14,462
|$18,396
|$15,572
|$91,713
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Audi A5 in Virginia is:not available
