2019 Audi A5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
A5 Coupe
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$67,216*
Total Cash Price
$51,949
2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$90,280*
Total Cash Price
$69,774
2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$92,916*
Total Cash Price
$71,811
A5 Convertible
2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$90,939*
Total Cash Price
$70,283
2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$95,552*
Total Cash Price
$73,849
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$65,898*
Total Cash Price
$50,930
A5 Hatchback
2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$68,534*
Total Cash Price
$52,967
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$65,898*
Total Cash Price
$50,930
2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$74,465*
Total Cash Price
$57,551
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 A5 Coupe 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,084
|$1,122
|$1,162
|$1,203
|$1,244
|$5,815
|Maintenance
|$82
|$1,079
|$922
|$2,699
|$1,424
|$6,206
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$954
|$1,466
|$2,419
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,120
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,287
|Financing
|$2,794
|$2,247
|$1,663
|$1,040
|$376
|$8,120
|Depreciation
|$13,823
|$5,704
|$4,657
|$5,221
|$4,562
|$33,968
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,484
|$11,824
|$10,125
|$12,888
|$10,896
|$67,216
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 A5 Coupe 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,456
|$1,507
|$1,560
|$1,615
|$1,671
|$7,810
|Maintenance
|$110
|$1,449
|$1,238
|$3,625
|$1,913
|$8,335
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,281
|$1,969
|$3,250
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,847
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,072
|Financing
|$3,752
|$3,018
|$2,233
|$1,397
|$506
|$10,907
|Depreciation
|$18,566
|$7,661
|$6,255
|$7,013
|$6,128
|$45,624
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,856
|$15,881
|$13,599
|$17,310
|$14,634
|$90,280
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 A5 Coupe 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,499
|$1,551
|$1,606
|$1,662
|$1,720
|$8,038
|Maintenance
|$113
|$1,492
|$1,275
|$3,731
|$1,968
|$8,578
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,318
|$2,026
|$3,345
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,930
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,161
|Financing
|$3,862
|$3,106
|$2,298
|$1,438
|$520
|$11,225
|Depreciation
|$19,108
|$7,885
|$6,438
|$7,218
|$6,307
|$46,956
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,699
|$16,345
|$13,996
|$17,815
|$15,062
|$92,916
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 A5 Convertible 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,467
|$1,518
|$1,572
|$1,627
|$1,684
|$7,867
|Maintenance
|$110
|$1,460
|$1,248
|$3,651
|$1,926
|$8,396
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,290
|$1,983
|$3,273
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,868
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,094
|Financing
|$3,780
|$3,040
|$2,249
|$1,408
|$509
|$10,986
|Depreciation
|$18,702
|$7,717
|$6,301
|$7,064
|$6,173
|$45,957
|Fuel
|$2,140
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$11,366
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,067
|$15,997
|$13,698
|$17,436
|$14,741
|$90,939
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 A5 Convertible 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,541
|$1,595
|$1,652
|$1,710
|$1,769
|$8,266
|Maintenance
|$116
|$1,534
|$1,311
|$3,837
|$2,024
|$8,822
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,356
|$2,084
|$3,439
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,013
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$3,251
|Financing
|$3,972
|$3,194
|$2,364
|$1,479
|$535
|$11,543
|Depreciation
|$19,650
|$8,108
|$6,621
|$7,423
|$6,486
|$48,288
|Fuel
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,387
|$2,458
|$2,532
|$11,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,541
|$16,808
|$14,393
|$18,321
|$15,489
|$95,552
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 A5 Convertible 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,063
|$1,100
|$1,139
|$1,179
|$1,220
|$5,701
|Maintenance
|$80
|$1,058
|$904
|$2,646
|$1,396
|$6,084
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$935
|$1,437
|$2,372
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,078
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,242
|Financing
|$2,739
|$2,203
|$1,630
|$1,020
|$369
|$7,961
|Depreciation
|$13,552
|$5,592
|$4,566
|$5,119
|$4,473
|$33,302
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,063
|$11,592
|$9,926
|$12,635
|$10,682
|$65,898
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 A5 Hatchback 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,106
|$1,144
|$1,185
|$1,226
|$1,269
|$5,929
|Maintenance
|$83
|$1,100
|$940
|$2,752
|$1,452
|$6,327
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$972
|$1,494
|$2,467
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,161
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,332
|Financing
|$2,849
|$2,291
|$1,695
|$1,061
|$384
|$8,279
|Depreciation
|$14,094
|$5,816
|$4,749
|$5,324
|$4,652
|$34,634
|Fuel
|$1,613
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,763
|$1,816
|$8,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,906
|$12,056
|$10,323
|$13,140
|$11,109
|$68,534
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 A5 Hatchback 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,063
|$1,100
|$1,139
|$1,179
|$1,220
|$5,701
|Maintenance
|$80
|$1,058
|$904
|$2,646
|$1,396
|$6,084
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$935
|$1,437
|$2,372
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,078
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,242
|Financing
|$2,739
|$2,203
|$1,630
|$1,020
|$369
|$7,961
|Depreciation
|$13,552
|$5,592
|$4,566
|$5,119
|$4,473
|$33,302
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,063
|$11,592
|$9,926
|$12,635
|$10,682
|$65,898
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 A5 Hatchback 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,201
|$1,243
|$1,287
|$1,332
|$1,379
|$6,442
|Maintenance
|$90
|$1,196
|$1,022
|$2,990
|$1,577
|$6,875
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,057
|$1,624
|$2,680
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,348
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,533
|Financing
|$3,095
|$2,489
|$1,842
|$1,153
|$417
|$8,996
|Depreciation
|$15,314
|$6,319
|$5,160
|$5,784
|$5,054
|$37,631
|Fuel
|$1,753
|$1,806
|$1,860
|$1,915
|$1,973
|$9,307
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,801
|$13,099
|$11,216
|$14,278
|$12,071
|$74,465
Learn about the 2019 A5
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Audi A5 in Virginia is:not available
