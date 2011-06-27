Used 2018 Audi A5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
A5 Coupe
Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$58,307*
Total Cash Price
$38,861
Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$78,315*
Total Cash Price
$52,196
Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$80,601*
Total Cash Price
$53,720
Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$78,886*
Total Cash Price
$52,577
Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$59,451*
Total Cash Price
$39,623
Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$75,456*
Total Cash Price
$50,291
A5 Convertible
Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$82,888*
Total Cash Price
$55,244
Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$57,164*
Total Cash Price
$38,099
Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$68,025*
Total Cash Price
$45,338
A5 Hatchback
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$57,164*
Total Cash Price
$38,099
Prestige quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$64,595*
Total Cash Price
$43,052
Premium quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$70,883*
Total Cash Price
$47,243
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 A5 Coupe Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,112
|$1,145
|$1,179
|$1,215
|$1,252
|$5,903
|Maintenance
|$1,252
|$390
|$2,658
|$1,974
|$1,343
|$7,616
|Repairs
|$0
|$907
|$1,395
|$1,505
|$1,619
|$5,425
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,069
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,236
|Financing
|$2,090
|$1,681
|$1,244
|$778
|$282
|$6,075
|Depreciation
|$8,599
|$4,181
|$3,681
|$3,263
|$2,927
|$22,651
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,703
|$9,976
|$11,879
|$10,505
|$9,245
|$58,307
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 A5 Coupe Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,493
|$1,539
|$1,584
|$1,632
|$1,681
|$7,928
|Maintenance
|$1,681
|$523
|$3,570
|$2,651
|$1,804
|$10,230
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,218
|$1,874
|$2,021
|$2,174
|$7,287
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,778
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,003
|Financing
|$2,807
|$2,258
|$1,671
|$1,045
|$378
|$8,160
|Depreciation
|$11,549
|$5,616
|$4,944
|$4,383
|$3,932
|$30,424
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,434
|$13,399
|$15,955
|$14,110
|$12,418
|$78,315
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 A5 Coupe Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,537
|$1,583
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,730
|$8,160
|Maintenance
|$1,730
|$539
|$3,674
|$2,728
|$1,857
|$10,528
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,253
|$1,929
|$2,080
|$2,238
|$7,500
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,859
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,091
|Financing
|$2,889
|$2,324
|$1,720
|$1,076
|$389
|$8,398
|Depreciation
|$11,886
|$5,780
|$5,089
|$4,511
|$4,047
|$31,312
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,089
|$13,790
|$16,421
|$14,522
|$12,780
|$80,601
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 A5 Coupe Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,504
|$1,550
|$1,595
|$1,644
|$1,693
|$7,986
|Maintenance
|$1,693
|$527
|$3,596
|$2,670
|$1,817
|$10,304
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,227
|$1,888
|$2,035
|$2,190
|$7,340
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,799
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,025
|Financing
|$2,828
|$2,274
|$1,684
|$1,053
|$381
|$8,219
|Depreciation
|$11,633
|$5,657
|$4,980
|$4,415
|$3,961
|$30,646
|Fuel
|$2,140
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$11,366
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,598
|$13,496
|$16,071
|$14,213
|$12,508
|$78,886
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 A5 Coupe Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,134
|$1,168
|$1,202
|$1,239
|$1,276
|$6,018
|Maintenance
|$1,276
|$397
|$2,710
|$2,012
|$1,370
|$7,766
|Repairs
|$0
|$925
|$1,423
|$1,534
|$1,650
|$5,532
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,109
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,280
|Financing
|$2,131
|$1,714
|$1,269
|$794
|$287
|$6,194
|Depreciation
|$8,767
|$4,263
|$3,753
|$3,327
|$2,985
|$23,095
|Fuel
|$1,613
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,763
|$1,816
|$8,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,030
|$10,171
|$12,112
|$10,711
|$9,427
|$59,451
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 A5 Coupe Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,439
|$1,482
|$1,526
|$1,572
|$1,620
|$7,639
|Maintenance
|$1,620
|$504
|$3,440
|$2,554
|$1,738
|$9,856
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,173
|$1,806
|$1,947
|$2,095
|$7,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,677
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$2,893
|Financing
|$2,705
|$2,175
|$1,610
|$1,007
|$364
|$7,862
|Depreciation
|$11,128
|$5,411
|$4,764
|$4,223
|$3,788
|$29,313
|Fuel
|$2,047
|$2,109
|$2,173
|$2,237
|$2,305
|$10,872
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,615
|$12,910
|$15,373
|$13,595
|$11,964
|$75,456
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 A5 Convertible Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,581
|$1,628
|$1,676
|$1,727
|$1,779
|$8,391
|Maintenance
|$1,779
|$554
|$3,779
|$2,806
|$1,910
|$10,827
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,289
|$1,984
|$2,139
|$2,301
|$7,713
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,941
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$3,178
|Financing
|$2,971
|$2,390
|$1,769
|$1,106
|$400
|$8,636
|Depreciation
|$12,224
|$5,944
|$5,233
|$4,639
|$4,162
|$32,200
|Fuel
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,387
|$2,458
|$2,532
|$11,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,744
|$14,181
|$16,887
|$14,934
|$13,143
|$82,888
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 A5 Convertible Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,090
|$1,123
|$1,156
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$5,787
|Maintenance
|$1,227
|$382
|$2,606
|$1,935
|$1,317
|$7,467
|Repairs
|$0
|$889
|$1,368
|$1,475
|$1,587
|$5,319
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,028
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,192
|Financing
|$2,049
|$1,648
|$1,220
|$763
|$276
|$5,956
|Depreciation
|$8,430
|$4,099
|$3,609
|$3,199
|$2,870
|$22,207
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,375
|$9,780
|$11,646
|$10,299
|$9,064
|$57,164
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 A5 Convertible Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,297
|$1,336
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,460
|$6,887
|Maintenance
|$1,460
|$455
|$3,101
|$2,303
|$1,567
|$8,886
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,058
|$1,628
|$1,755
|$1,889
|$6,330
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,413
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$2,608
|Financing
|$2,438
|$1,961
|$1,452
|$908
|$328
|$7,088
|Depreciation
|$10,032
|$4,878
|$4,295
|$3,807
|$3,415
|$26,426
|Fuel
|$1,846
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$2,017
|$2,078
|$9,801
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,486
|$11,638
|$13,859
|$12,256
|$10,786
|$68,025
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 A5 Hatchback Premium Plus quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,090
|$1,123
|$1,156
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$5,787
|Maintenance
|$1,227
|$382
|$2,606
|$1,935
|$1,317
|$7,467
|Repairs
|$0
|$889
|$1,368
|$1,475
|$1,587
|$5,319
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,028
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,192
|Financing
|$2,049
|$1,648
|$1,220
|$763
|$276
|$5,956
|Depreciation
|$8,430
|$4,099
|$3,609
|$3,199
|$2,870
|$22,207
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,375
|$9,780
|$11,646
|$10,299
|$9,064
|$57,164
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 A5 Hatchback Prestige quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,232
|$1,269
|$1,306
|$1,346
|$1,387
|$6,539
|Maintenance
|$1,387
|$432
|$2,945
|$2,187
|$1,488
|$8,438
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,005
|$1,546
|$1,667
|$1,793
|$6,010
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,292
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,477
|Financing
|$2,315
|$1,862
|$1,379
|$862
|$312
|$6,730
|Depreciation
|$9,526
|$4,632
|$4,078
|$3,615
|$3,243
|$25,094
|Fuel
|$1,753
|$1,806
|$1,860
|$1,915
|$1,973
|$9,307
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,504
|$11,051
|$13,160
|$11,638
|$10,242
|$64,595
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 A5 Hatchback Premium quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,352
|$1,393
|$1,433
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$7,176
|Maintenance
|$1,521
|$474
|$3,231
|$2,399
|$1,633
|$9,259
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,102
|$1,696
|$1,829
|$1,968
|$6,596
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,515
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,718
|Financing
|$2,541
|$2,044
|$1,513
|$946
|$342
|$7,385
|Depreciation
|$10,453
|$5,083
|$4,475
|$3,967
|$3,559
|$27,537
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,982
|$2,041
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$10,213
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,305
|$12,127
|$14,441
|$12,771
|$11,239
|$70,883
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Audi A5 in Virginia is:not available
