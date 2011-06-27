Used 2017 Audi A5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
A5 Coupe
Sport quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,938*
Total Cash Price
$29,533
Sport quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$55,017*
Total Cash Price
$30,124
A5 Convertible
Sport quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$73,895*
Total Cash Price
$40,460
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 A5 Coupe Sport quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$5,218
|Maintenance
|$377
|$2,563
|$1,905
|$1,209
|$2,965
|$9,019
|Repairs
|$873
|$1,333
|$1,438
|$1,548
|$1,666
|$6,858
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,583
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,747
|Financing
|$1,588
|$1,278
|$945
|$592
|$214
|$4,617
|Depreciation
|$6,781
|$3,218
|$2,831
|$2,510
|$2,252
|$17,592
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,859
|$11,169
|$9,979
|$8,803
|$10,128
|$53,938
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 A5 Coupe Sport quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,003
|$1,032
|$1,064
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$5,322
|Maintenance
|$385
|$2,614
|$1,943
|$1,233
|$3,024
|$9,199
|Repairs
|$890
|$1,360
|$1,467
|$1,579
|$1,699
|$6,995
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,615
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,782
|Financing
|$1,620
|$1,304
|$964
|$604
|$218
|$4,709
|Depreciation
|$6,917
|$3,282
|$2,888
|$2,560
|$2,297
|$17,944
|Fuel
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,812
|$1,866
|$1,922
|$9,065
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,136
|$11,392
|$10,179
|$8,979
|$10,331
|$55,017
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 A5 Convertible Sport quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,347
|$1,386
|$1,429
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,149
|Maintenance
|$516
|$3,511
|$2,610
|$1,656
|$4,062
|$12,356
|Repairs
|$1,196
|$1,826
|$1,970
|$2,121
|$2,282
|$9,395
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,169
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,393
|Financing
|$2,176
|$1,751
|$1,295
|$811
|$293
|$6,325
|Depreciation
|$9,290
|$4,409
|$3,878
|$3,439
|$3,085
|$24,101
|Fuel
|$2,293
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,506
|$2,581
|$12,175
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,987
|$15,302
|$13,671
|$12,060
|$13,875
|$73,895
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 A5
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Audi A5 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2017 Audi A5 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019