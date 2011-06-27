  1. Home
Used 2017 Audi A5 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Do your research before you buy a 2017 Audi A5 Cab

Former Audi Lover, 05/15/2017
Sport quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
As a longtime Audi owner, I have been shocked and disappointment in this car. It has been in for service 6 times in 8 months. In addition, there have been 2 recalls. The car drives fine, but has a constant vibraton/buzz from the engine. The car also has difficulty shifting, and can be quite jerky at times. While the car is fun to drive when it is acting properly, it isn't worth the money or the headache. I moved on to Mercedes as a result of the customer service and dishonesty from Audi. I drove Audis since 1995, and will never purchase again. They said it needed a new engine at 800 miles, and wouldn't provide me with a new vehicle. I went to an independent Audi servicer who told me something is wrong with an engine when you replace a cam adjuster at 800 miles. Audi refused to do anything. As a result, I will never drive an Audi again - which is a shame.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
The Great. Audi Converitable Silver

Sheena Trask, 11/02/2016
Sport quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
If it's been recked an if. It was a one person owener . an test drive it . How. Many miles to the gallon it gets. In town an out.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
