Used 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2016 A5
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$47,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$47,900
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$47,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.1/466.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.1 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$47,900
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4450 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
$47,900
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
dual front and dual rear with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$47,900
Audi MMI Navigation Plus Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$47,900
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
180-watt audio outputyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$47,900
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$47,900
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,900
Audi Guard Premium Textile Floor Matsyes
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Audi Guard All-Weather Matsyes
Lightning Cable for Audi Music Interfaceyes
Audi Advance Keyyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
$47,900
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,900
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,900
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear leg room31.9 in.
Rear shoulder room46.8 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,900
18" 5-Arm-Dynamic Design Wheelsyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
quattro Decal - Brilliant Blackyes
Trunk Lid Spoileryes
quattro Decal - Ice Silveryes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Audi Guard Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Length182.1 in.
$47,900
Length182.1 in.
Curb weight4045 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.
Height54.0 in.
EPA interior volume93.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$47,900
Exterior Colors
  • Monsoon Gray Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Ibis White
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Misano Red Pearl Effect
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Utopia Blue Metallic
  • Tornado Gray Metallic
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Brown, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Gray, leather
  • Beige, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$47,900
inside mounted spare tireyes
245/40R18 93H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$47,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$47,900
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles