Used 2016 Audi A5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
A5 Coupe
2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$49,509*
Total Cash Price
$23,225
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$67,827*
Total Cash Price
$31,818
2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$69,808*
Total Cash Price
$32,747
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$51,489*
Total Cash Price
$24,154
A5 Convertible
2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$50,499*
Total Cash Price
$23,690
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,322*
Total Cash Price
$32,050
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A5 Coupe 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$5,218
|Maintenance
|$1,856
|$1,902
|$833
|$1,102
|$2,492
|$8,185
|Repairs
|$1,310
|$1,402
|$1,510
|$1,626
|$1,750
|$7,598
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,255
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,419
|Financing
|$1,249
|$1,005
|$743
|$465
|$169
|$3,631
|Depreciation
|$5,708
|$2,638
|$2,322
|$2,057
|$1,846
|$14,571
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,035
|$9,724
|$8,268
|$8,194
|$9,288
|$49,509
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A5 Coupe 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,347
|$1,386
|$1,429
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,149
|Maintenance
|$2,543
|$2,606
|$1,141
|$1,510
|$3,414
|$11,213
|Repairs
|$1,795
|$1,921
|$2,069
|$2,228
|$2,398
|$10,409
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,719
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,944
|Financing
|$1,711
|$1,377
|$1,018
|$637
|$232
|$4,974
|Depreciation
|$7,820
|$3,614
|$3,181
|$2,818
|$2,529
|$19,962
|Fuel
|$2,293
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,506
|$2,581
|$12,175
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,228
|$13,322
|$11,327
|$11,226
|$12,725
|$67,827
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A5 Coupe 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,386
|$1,427
|$1,471
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$7,357
|Maintenance
|$2,617
|$2,682
|$1,175
|$1,554
|$3,514
|$11,541
|Repairs
|$1,847
|$1,977
|$2,129
|$2,293
|$2,468
|$10,713
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,770
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,001
|Financing
|$1,761
|$1,417
|$1,048
|$656
|$238
|$5,120
|Depreciation
|$8,048
|$3,720
|$3,274
|$2,900
|$2,603
|$20,545
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,431
|$2,504
|$2,579
|$2,656
|$12,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,789
|$13,711
|$11,658
|$11,554
|$13,096
|$69,808
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A5 Coupe 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$1,085
|$1,117
|$1,150
|$5,427
|Maintenance
|$1,930
|$1,978
|$866
|$1,146
|$2,592
|$8,512
|Repairs
|$1,362
|$1,458
|$1,570
|$1,691
|$1,820
|$7,902
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,305
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,476
|Financing
|$1,299
|$1,045
|$773
|$484
|$176
|$3,776
|Depreciation
|$5,936
|$2,744
|$2,415
|$2,139
|$1,920
|$15,154
|Fuel
|$1,741
|$1,793
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$9,242
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,596
|$10,113
|$8,599
|$8,522
|$9,660
|$51,489
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A5 Convertible 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,003
|$1,032
|$1,064
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$5,322
|Maintenance
|$1,893
|$1,940
|$850
|$1,124
|$2,542
|$8,349
|Repairs
|$1,336
|$1,430
|$1,540
|$1,659
|$1,785
|$7,750
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,280
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,447
|Financing
|$1,274
|$1,025
|$758
|$474
|$172
|$3,704
|Depreciation
|$5,822
|$2,691
|$2,368
|$2,098
|$1,883
|$14,862
|Fuel
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,812
|$1,866
|$1,922
|$9,065
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,316
|$9,918
|$8,433
|$8,358
|$9,474
|$50,499
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A5 Convertible 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,357
|$1,397
|$1,439
|$1,482
|$1,526
|$7,201
|Maintenance
|$2,561
|$2,625
|$1,150
|$1,521
|$3,439
|$11,295
|Repairs
|$1,808
|$1,935
|$2,084
|$2,244
|$2,415
|$10,485
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,732
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,958
|Financing
|$1,724
|$1,387
|$1,025
|$642
|$233
|$5,011
|Depreciation
|$7,877
|$3,640
|$3,204
|$2,839
|$2,547
|$20,108
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,451
|$2,524
|$2,600
|$12,264
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,368
|$13,419
|$11,410
|$11,308
|$12,817
|$68,322
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 A5
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Audi A5 in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2016 Audi A5 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019