Used 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)354.2/499.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.1 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4450 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
S Line Competition Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
S Line Competition Plus Packageyes
Premium Plusyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
180-watt audio outputyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
power rear seat easy entryyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Audi Guard Premium Textile Matsyes
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Audi Guard Protection Kityes
Audi Guard All-Weather Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Grocery Hooksyes
Audi Guard Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.0 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Holderyes
18" 5-Arm-Dynamic Design Wheelsyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
Trunk Lid Spoileryes
19" 10-Spoke Design Wheelsyes
Trunk Lid Spoiler for S Line Competition Packageyes
Sport Plus Packageyes
Measurements
Length182.1 in.
Curb weight3682 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.2 cu.ft.
Height54.0 in.
EPA interior volume96.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Monsoon Gray Metallic
  • Daytona Gray
  • Shiraz Red Metallic
  • Misano Red
  • Sepang Blue Pearl Effect
  • Suzuka Gray Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
  • Dakota Gray Metallic
  • Cuvee Silver Metallic
  • Utopia Blue Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Tornado Gray Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Ibis White
Interior Colors
  • Beige/Black, leather
  • Beige/Brown, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Chestnut Brown, leather
  • S Line Competition Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
245/40R18 93H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles