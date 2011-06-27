Used 2015 Audi A5 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Fun Car!
I've owned the car for about three months now. I traded in a 6 year Acura TL which I loved. I was a little worried about going from a 6 cylinder to a 4 cylinder. I as worried for no reason. I'm completely happy with the torque of the 4 cylinder turbo. And the engine is quieter and smoother than my Acura's 6 cylinder. The A5 has a great balance of sporty and fun or comfortable and smooth. For a similar price to a BMW 3 series I get real leather interior. I just couldn't force myself to spend 40,000 on a car that didn't have leather. I've only found a few frustrating things. I was surprised to find out that I can play music through the Bluetooth. Really? And the cup holder holds one and a half cups. The half ... I have no idea what you could put in it. The stereo and entertainment system is not as intuitive as it should be. And the visor doesn't slide or extend out to block the sun fully. I feel like this was a great purchase and have been very happy with this car!
Definitely not worth what it costs
I seldom write reviews about cars, as I truly believe that each driver is different. However, I have to say that the 2015 Audi A5 was a huge disappointment for me. Sure, the car is stylish on the outside and the performance is quite good, but Audi didn't live to the expectations with the interior and controls design. I bought the A5 Premium Plus with the Technology Package. Here is the good: - Stylish exterior - Great engine performance - Good MPG performance as related to the HP of the engine - High quality interior materials - Premium sound is amazing Here is the bad: - The controls are quite confusing. It is difficult to navigate the overall controls and features. Any system that forces you to look down to find a specific button is plain dangerous. All controls for the Multimedia system are on the center console between the driver and passenger. - Voice recognition is poor, even after going through the 5-minute voice training program. - Integration with Bluetooth devices is poor. I had to constantly turn off and turn on the Bluetooth on my iPhone for the car to pick it up. It does not happen on my wife's Honda Odyssey. - Maps on the navigation system are quite old; streets that are over 3-years old do not show up on the map. - There is only one usable cup-holder on the front. For some strange reason, Audi decided to include a cup holder in which only a baby bottle would fit. - No touch-screen functionality. Everything is controlled through a joystick in the center console, forcing you to look down whenever you want to adjust anything on the car. - If you use Spotify, Pandora, or any other music service through Bluetooth, the system does not allow you to skip tracks with the steering-wheel-mounted controls. You have to use the center console. - The steering-wheel controls are track-wheels instead of levers and buttons. They are very sensitive to the touch and you have to be careful not to roll the wheel more than one notch. - No USB ports. Only SD card slot (who uses a SD Card slot for music anyways?) I got rid of my Audi A5 just after 9 months. It was just to uncomfortable and awkward to control. Hope this review helps you.
A drivers car with all the right features
My wife is on her second Audi and my kids on VW number 3 so suffice it to say we're fans of the Audi/VW products. I wasn't really looking for the A5 when I looked to trade my last vehicle but after driving it I was sold. Great power for a 4 cylinder and awesome styling. Since my wife has an A6 and previously had an A4 the controls were completely familiar and comfortable. The A5 is a driving car and I've read reviews where people thought the controls weren't convenient but they are precisely where they should be. If you're spending time changing radio stations and messing with settings then you're driving distracted and should probably just pull over. Both cup holders hold venti Starbucks cups just fine so unless you're planning on an oversized water bottle no problem here. The doors conveniently hold water bottles if you need more fluids in the front seat. All in all this is a great car that's fun to drive and looks fantastic.
2 years in a 2015 Audi A5 and ready for a switch
PROS: Beautiful car, smooth ride and acceleration, great power for a 4 cylinder,interior is very quiet and soundproof, GREAT mileage for luxury sports car (I was back to gassing up every 2 weeks like I did with my old Corolla), excellent sound system (OUTSTANDING and impressive), excellent cargo space (especially if back seats were down; carried as much as a pick up truck), more features than my previous BMW 3 series for less $$$, CONS: navigation does not update and would often send me in the wrong direction or could not find address (I had to use the Iphone to get me out safely), screen is not touchscreen, can not change music using steering wheel buttons, brakes squeaked after a few months/a few thousand miles and have continued to do so entire 2 years I have had, windows screech when rolling down/up, moonroof gets stuck when opening and "thuds", transmission problems (in first 3 gears, the gear "jump" when shifting up. It does it sometimes at higher speeds but is most noticeable in first 3 gears. It's embarrassing and makes the car no longer fun to drive. I have taken it into the dealership and they "can't find an issue since the computer is not reporting a problem." I find this UNACCEPTABLE for a $45k car that I have had for 2 years/35k miles.)
Great car, expensive when new, interior tech isn’t
This is a great handling car with a decent fuel mileage. The interior technology is not dated, but could use some refreshing. USB ports are nowhere in the vehicle.
