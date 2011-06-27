Used 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,000
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)354.2/515.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.1 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,000
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4450 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,000
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,000
Audi Exclusive Line Interioryes
Driver Assist Packageyes
S-Line Competition Packageyes
S-Line Interior Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Audi MMI Navigation Plus Package w/Voice Controlyes
Black Optic Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,000
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
180-watt audio outputyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Three zone climate controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
alloy trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,000
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,000
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Audi Guard Premium Textile Matsyes
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Audi Guard Protection Kityes
Audi Sun Blinds (Late Availability)yes
Audi Guard All-Weather Matsyes
Power Rear Window Sunshadesyes
Cargo Netyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Grocery Hooksyes
Audi Guard Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,000
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,000
Front head room37.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,000
Rear head room36.0 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,000
Front License Plate Holderyes
Wheel Lock Kityes
18" 5-Arm-Dynamic Design Wheels w/245/40 all-season tiresyes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
Trunk Lid Spoileryes
19" 10-Spoke Design Wheels w/255/35 Summer Tiresyes
Audi Guard Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,000
Front track62.6 in.
Length182.1 in.
Curb weight3583 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Height54.0 in.
EPA interior volume96.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width73.0 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,000
Exterior Colors
  • Misano Red
  • Shiraz Red Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Dakota Gray Metallic
  • Cuvee Silver Metallic
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Brilliant Black
  • Daytona Gray
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Monsoon Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • S Line Competition Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Cloud Grey Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Black/Alabaster White Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Black/Cognac Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • S Line Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, leather
  • Velvet Beige, leather
  • Velvet Beige/Brown, leather
  • Chestnut Brown, leather
  • Titanium Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,000
inside mounted spare tireyes
245/40R18 93H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,000
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
