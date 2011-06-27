Used 2014 Audi A5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
A5 Coupe
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$44,471*
Total Cash Price
$17,211
2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$43,599*
Total Cash Price
$16,874
2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$60,167*
Total Cash Price
$23,286
2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,343*
Total Cash Price
$17,549
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$49,267*
Total Cash Price
$19,068
2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$51,883*
Total Cash Price
$20,080
A5 Convertible
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,731*
Total Cash Price
$23,117
2.0T Premium Plus 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$61,475*
Total Cash Price
$23,792
2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,219*
Total Cash Price
$24,467
2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$43,599*
Total Cash Price
$16,874
2.0T Premium 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$54,063*
Total Cash Price
$20,924
2.0T Prestige 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$57,551*
Total Cash Price
$22,274
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 A5 Coupe 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$944
|$972
|$1,001
|$1,031
|$1,062
|$5,009
|Maintenance
|$817
|$1,073
|$1,941
|$724
|$2,441
|$6,996
|Repairs
|$1,405
|$1,501
|$1,618
|$1,742
|$1,875
|$8,141
|Taxes & Fees
|$944
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,111
|Financing
|$925
|$745
|$552
|$345
|$124
|$2,691
|Depreciation
|$4,195
|$2,049
|$1,803
|$1,598
|$1,434
|$11,080
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$9,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,008
|$8,214
|$8,843
|$7,426
|$8,980
|$44,471
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 A5 Coupe 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$925
|$953
|$981
|$1,011
|$1,041
|$4,911
|Maintenance
|$801
|$1,052
|$1,903
|$710
|$2,393
|$6,859
|Repairs
|$1,377
|$1,472
|$1,586
|$1,708
|$1,838
|$7,981
|Taxes & Fees
|$925
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,089
|Financing
|$907
|$730
|$541
|$338
|$122
|$2,638
|Depreciation
|$4,113
|$2,009
|$1,768
|$1,567
|$1,406
|$10,863
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,792
|$8,053
|$8,670
|$7,280
|$8,804
|$43,599
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 A5 Coupe 2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,277
|$1,315
|$1,354
|$1,395
|$1,437
|$6,777
|Maintenance
|$1,105
|$1,452
|$2,626
|$980
|$3,302
|$9,465
|Repairs
|$1,900
|$2,031
|$2,189
|$2,357
|$2,536
|$11,014
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,277
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,503
|Financing
|$1,252
|$1,007
|$747
|$466
|$168
|$3,640
|Depreciation
|$5,676
|$2,772
|$2,440
|$2,162
|$1,940
|$14,991
|Fuel
|$2,407
|$2,478
|$2,553
|$2,629
|$2,709
|$12,776
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,893
|$11,113
|$11,965
|$10,046
|$12,150
|$60,167
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 A5 Coupe 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$962
|$991
|$1,020
|$1,051
|$1,083
|$5,107
|Maintenance
|$833
|$1,094
|$1,979
|$738
|$2,489
|$7,133
|Repairs
|$1,432
|$1,531
|$1,649
|$1,776
|$1,912
|$8,300
|Taxes & Fees
|$962
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,133
|Financing
|$943
|$759
|$563
|$352
|$127
|$2,744
|Depreciation
|$4,278
|$2,089
|$1,839
|$1,630
|$1,462
|$11,298
|Fuel
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$1,981
|$2,042
|$9,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,224
|$8,375
|$9,017
|$7,571
|$9,156
|$45,343
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 A5 Coupe 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,045
|$1,077
|$1,109
|$1,142
|$1,176
|$5,549
|Maintenance
|$905
|$1,189
|$2,150
|$802
|$2,704
|$7,751
|Repairs
|$1,556
|$1,663
|$1,792
|$1,930
|$2,077
|$9,019
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,045
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,231
|Financing
|$1,025
|$825
|$611
|$382
|$138
|$2,981
|Depreciation
|$4,648
|$2,270
|$1,998
|$1,771
|$1,589
|$12,275
|Fuel
|$1,971
|$2,029
|$2,091
|$2,153
|$2,218
|$10,462
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,195
|$9,100
|$9,797
|$8,226
|$9,949
|$49,267
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 A5 Coupe 2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,167
|$1,203
|$1,239
|$5,844
|Maintenance
|$953
|$1,252
|$2,265
|$845
|$2,848
|$8,162
|Repairs
|$1,639
|$1,752
|$1,887
|$2,033
|$2,187
|$9,497
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,101
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,296
|Financing
|$1,079
|$869
|$644
|$402
|$145
|$3,139
|Depreciation
|$4,894
|$2,391
|$2,104
|$1,865
|$1,673
|$12,927
|Fuel
|$2,075
|$2,137
|$2,202
|$2,267
|$2,336
|$11,017
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,842
|$9,583
|$10,317
|$8,663
|$10,477
|$51,883
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 A5 Convertible 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,267
|$1,306
|$1,344
|$1,385
|$1,426
|$6,728
|Maintenance
|$1,097
|$1,441
|$2,607
|$973
|$3,278
|$9,397
|Repairs
|$1,886
|$2,017
|$2,173
|$2,340
|$2,518
|$10,934
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,267
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,492
|Financing
|$1,243
|$1,000
|$741
|$463
|$167
|$3,614
|Depreciation
|$5,635
|$2,752
|$2,422
|$2,147
|$1,926
|$14,882
|Fuel
|$2,389
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,610
|$2,689
|$12,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,785
|$11,033
|$11,878
|$9,974
|$12,061
|$59,731
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 A5 Convertible 2.0T Premium Plus 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,304
|$1,344
|$1,383
|$1,426
|$1,468
|$6,925
|Maintenance
|$1,129
|$1,483
|$2,683
|$1,001
|$3,374
|$9,671
|Repairs
|$1,942
|$2,076
|$2,236
|$2,408
|$2,592
|$11,253
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,304
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,535
|Financing
|$1,279
|$1,029
|$763
|$477
|$172
|$3,720
|Depreciation
|$5,799
|$2,833
|$2,493
|$2,209
|$1,982
|$15,317
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,217
|$11,355
|$12,225
|$10,265
|$12,414
|$61,475
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 A5 Convertible 2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,341
|$1,382
|$1,422
|$1,466
|$1,509
|$7,121
|Maintenance
|$1,161
|$1,525
|$2,759
|$1,030
|$3,470
|$9,946
|Repairs
|$1,997
|$2,134
|$2,300
|$2,477
|$2,665
|$11,572
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,341
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,579
|Financing
|$1,315
|$1,059
|$784
|$490
|$177
|$3,825
|Depreciation
|$5,964
|$2,913
|$2,564
|$2,272
|$2,039
|$15,751
|Fuel
|$2,529
|$2,604
|$2,683
|$2,762
|$2,846
|$13,424
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,648
|$11,677
|$12,572
|$10,556
|$12,766
|$63,219
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 A5 Convertible 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$925
|$953
|$981
|$1,011
|$1,041
|$4,911
|Maintenance
|$801
|$1,052
|$1,903
|$710
|$2,393
|$6,859
|Repairs
|$1,377
|$1,472
|$1,586
|$1,708
|$1,838
|$7,981
|Taxes & Fees
|$925
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,089
|Financing
|$907
|$730
|$541
|$338
|$122
|$2,638
|Depreciation
|$4,113
|$2,009
|$1,768
|$1,567
|$1,406
|$10,863
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,792
|$8,053
|$8,670
|$7,280
|$8,804
|$43,599
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 A5 Convertible 2.0T Premium 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,147
|$1,182
|$1,216
|$1,254
|$1,291
|$6,090
|Maintenance
|$993
|$1,304
|$2,360
|$880
|$2,967
|$8,505
|Repairs
|$1,707
|$1,825
|$1,967
|$2,118
|$2,279
|$9,896
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,147
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,350
|Financing
|$1,125
|$905
|$671
|$419
|$151
|$3,271
|Depreciation
|$5,100
|$2,491
|$2,192
|$1,943
|$1,743
|$13,470
|Fuel
|$2,163
|$2,227
|$2,294
|$2,362
|$2,434
|$11,480
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,382
|$9,986
|$10,751
|$9,027
|$10,917
|$54,063
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 A5 Convertible 2.0T Prestige 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,221
|$1,258
|$1,295
|$1,335
|$1,374
|$6,483
|Maintenance
|$1,057
|$1,389
|$2,512
|$937
|$3,159
|$9,054
|Repairs
|$1,818
|$1,943
|$2,094
|$2,255
|$2,426
|$10,535
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,221
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,437
|Financing
|$1,197
|$964
|$714
|$446
|$161
|$3,482
|Depreciation
|$5,429
|$2,652
|$2,334
|$2,068
|$1,856
|$14,339
|Fuel
|$2,302
|$2,371
|$2,442
|$2,515
|$2,591
|$12,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,245
|$10,630
|$11,444
|$9,610
|$11,621
|$57,551
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Audi A5 in Virginia is:not available
