  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A5
  4. Used 2008 Audi A5
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Audi A5 quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2008 A5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,200
See A5 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,200
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.2/456.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,200
Torque243 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,200
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,200
diversity antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
180-watt audio outputyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,200
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,200
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,200
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,200
Front head room39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,200
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,200
Front track62.6 in.
Length182.1 in.
Curb weight3913 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height54.0 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width73.0 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,200
Exterior Colors
  • Misano Red Pearl Effect
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Brilliant Red
  • Ibis White
  • Deep Sea Blue Pearl Effect
  • Aruba Blue Pearl Effect
  • Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Avus Silver Pearl Effect
  • Sahara Silver Metallic
  • Meteor Gray Pearl Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray, premium leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Cinnamon Brown, premium leather
  • Linen Beige, premium leather
  • Linen Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,200
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
245/40R18 96Y tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,200
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See A5 Inventory

Related Used 2008 Audi A5 quattro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles