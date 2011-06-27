2021 Audi A4 Deals, Incentives & Rebates
Premium Plus 40 TFSI quattroPremium Plus 40 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
Cash Offers
- $1,000 Customer Cash for Lease and Retail - Expires 01/04/2021
- $1,500 Mobility for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/04/2021
- $500 Lease Bonus Cash - Expires 01/04/2021
Customer Cash for Lease and RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Customer may qualify for additional bonus cash when financing using standard Audi Financial Service rates or through outside lending.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 11/03/2020
- End
- 01/04/2021
Mobility for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Audi is pleased to announce that we are continuing the Mobility Assistance Program for handicap hand controls that are installed on any qualifying Audi model. We will also consider other types of handicap assists (or other approved handicap assistance devices.) to anyone who purchases or leases a new Audi or CPO Audi vehicle. All exception requests from dealers should be made directly to mobilityassistance@audi.com
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,500
- Start
- 01/31/2019
- End
- 01/04/2021
Lease Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Customers may be eligible for cash incentive when leasing through AFS. Program eligibility based on credit approval; not all customers will qualify. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 12/01/2020
- End
- 01/04/2021
Financing
- Alternative APR - Expires 01/04/2021
Alternative APR
Special APR Month term Start End 1.99% 66 12/01/2020 01/04/2021 1.49% 60 12/01/2020 01/04/2021 2.49% 72 12/01/2020 01/04/2021 1.49% 48 12/01/2020 01/04/2021 2.99% 75 12/01/2020 01/04/2021 1.49% 36 12/01/2020 01/04/2021
Leasing(0 available)
