2020 Audi A4 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
A4 Sedan
Premium 40 TFSI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$63,022*
Total Cash Price
$47,807
Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$61,786*
Total Cash Price
$46,870
Premium Plus 40 TFSI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$84,647*
Total Cash Price
$64,212
Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$87,118*
Total Cash Price
$66,087
Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$85,265*
Total Cash Price
$64,681
Prestige 40 TFSI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$64,257*
Total Cash Price
$48,745
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 A4 Sedan Premium 40 TFSI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,013
|$1,049
|$1,085
|$1,123
|$1,162
|$5,432
|Maintenance
|$266
|$1,160
|$861
|$2,707
|$2,458
|$7,452
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$954
|$1,466
|$2,419
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,036
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,203
|Financing
|$2,571
|$2,068
|$1,530
|$958
|$347
|$7,474
|Depreciation
|$13,571
|$4,550
|$3,716
|$4,165
|$3,639
|$29,641
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,040
|$10,498
|$8,913
|$11,677
|$10,895
|$63,022
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 A4 Sedan Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$993
|$1,028
|$1,064
|$1,101
|$1,139
|$5,325
|Maintenance
|$261
|$1,137
|$844
|$2,654
|$2,410
|$7,306
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$935
|$1,437
|$2,372
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,996
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,160
|Financing
|$2,521
|$2,027
|$1,500
|$939
|$340
|$7,327
|Depreciation
|$13,305
|$4,461
|$3,643
|$4,083
|$3,568
|$29,060
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,627
|$10,292
|$8,738
|$11,448
|$10,681
|$61,786
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 A4 Sedan Premium Plus 40 TFSI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,360
|$1,408
|$1,458
|$1,508
|$1,560
|$7,295
|Maintenance
|$358
|$1,558
|$1,156
|$3,636
|$3,302
|$10,009
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,281
|$1,969
|$3,250
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,735
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,959
|Financing
|$3,454
|$2,777
|$2,055
|$1,286
|$466
|$10,038
|Depreciation
|$18,228
|$6,112
|$4,991
|$5,594
|$4,888
|$39,812
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,259
|$14,100
|$11,971
|$15,684
|$14,633
|$84,647
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 A4 Sedan Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,400
|$1,449
|$1,500
|$1,552
|$1,606
|$7,508
|Maintenance
|$368
|$1,603
|$1,190
|$3,742
|$3,398
|$10,301
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,318
|$2,026
|$3,345
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,814
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,046
|Financing
|$3,555
|$2,858
|$2,115
|$1,324
|$479
|$10,331
|Depreciation
|$18,760
|$6,290
|$5,137
|$5,757
|$5,031
|$40,975
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,084
|$14,512
|$12,321
|$16,142
|$15,060
|$87,118
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 A4 Sedan Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,370
|$1,419
|$1,468
|$1,519
|$1,572
|$7,348
|Maintenance
|$360
|$1,569
|$1,165
|$3,663
|$3,326
|$10,082
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,290
|$1,983
|$3,273
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,754
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,981
|Financing
|$3,479
|$2,797
|$2,070
|$1,296
|$469
|$10,111
|Depreciation
|$18,361
|$6,156
|$5,027
|$5,635
|$4,924
|$40,103
|Fuel
|$2,140
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$11,366
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,465
|$14,203
|$12,058
|$15,798
|$14,740
|$85,265
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 A4 Sedan Prestige 40 TFSI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,033
|$1,069
|$1,107
|$1,145
|$1,185
|$5,538
|Maintenance
|$271
|$1,182
|$878
|$2,760
|$2,506
|$7,598
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$972
|$1,494
|$2,467
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,076
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,246
|Financing
|$2,622
|$2,108
|$1,560
|$977
|$354
|$7,620
|Depreciation
|$13,837
|$4,639
|$3,789
|$4,246
|$3,711
|$30,222
|Fuel
|$1,613
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,763
|$1,816
|$8,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,452
|$10,704
|$9,088
|$11,906
|$11,108
|$64,257
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 A4
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Audi A4 in Virginia is:not available
Related 2020 Audi A4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 5 Series
- 2020 7 Series
- 2019 Rio
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2019 Tesla Model 3
- 2019 Chevrolet Malibu
- Acura TLX 2020
- 2019 Acura TLX