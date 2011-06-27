2019 Audi A4 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
A4 Sedan
2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$61,672*
Total Cash Price
$45,647
2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$82,834*
Total Cash Price
$61,310
2.0 TFSI Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$85,253*
Total Cash Price
$63,100
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$83,439*
Total Cash Price
$61,758
2.0 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 4/19 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$62,882*
Total Cash Price
$46,542
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$60,463*
Total Cash Price
$44,752
2.0 TFSI Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$87,671*
Total Cash Price
$64,890
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 A4 Sedan 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,013
|$1,049
|$1,085
|$1,123
|$1,162
|$5,432
|Maintenance
|$73
|$1,160
|$861
|$2,707
|$2,458
|$7,259
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$954
|$1,466
|$2,419
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,869
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,036
|Financing
|$2,455
|$1,974
|$1,462
|$914
|$332
|$7,136
|Depreciation
|$12,535
|$4,658
|$3,805
|$4,265
|$3,727
|$28,989
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,527
|$10,512
|$8,933
|$11,733
|$10,967
|$61,672
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 A4 Sedan 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,360
|$1,408
|$1,458
|$1,508
|$1,560
|$7,295
|Maintenance
|$99
|$1,558
|$1,156
|$3,636
|$3,302
|$9,750
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,281
|$1,969
|$3,250
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,510
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,735
|Financing
|$3,298
|$2,651
|$1,963
|$1,228
|$445
|$9,585
|Depreciation
|$16,836
|$6,257
|$5,110
|$5,728
|$5,006
|$38,937
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,227
|$14,119
|$11,998
|$15,759
|$14,730
|$82,834
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 A4 Sedan 2.0 TFSI Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,400
|$1,449
|$1,500
|$1,552
|$1,606
|$7,508
|Maintenance
|$102
|$1,603
|$1,190
|$3,742
|$3,398
|$10,035
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,318
|$2,026
|$3,345
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,583
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,814
|Financing
|$3,394
|$2,728
|$2,021
|$1,263
|$458
|$9,864
|Depreciation
|$17,327
|$6,439
|$5,259
|$5,895
|$5,152
|$40,074
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,993
|$14,531
|$12,349
|$16,219
|$15,160
|$85,253
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 A4 Sedan 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,370
|$1,419
|$1,468
|$1,519
|$1,572
|$7,348
|Maintenance
|$99
|$1,569
|$1,165
|$3,663
|$3,326
|$9,821
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,290
|$1,983
|$3,273
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,528
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,754
|Financing
|$3,322
|$2,670
|$1,978
|$1,236
|$448
|$9,654
|Depreciation
|$16,959
|$6,302
|$5,147
|$5,770
|$5,043
|$39,221
|Fuel
|$2,140
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$11,366
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,419
|$14,222
|$12,086
|$15,874
|$14,838
|$83,439
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 A4 Sedan 2.0 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 4/19 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,033
|$1,069
|$1,107
|$1,145
|$1,185
|$5,538
|Maintenance
|$75
|$1,182
|$878
|$2,760
|$2,506
|$7,402
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$972
|$1,494
|$2,467
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,905
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,076
|Financing
|$2,503
|$2,012
|$1,490
|$932
|$338
|$7,276
|Depreciation
|$12,781
|$4,750
|$3,879
|$4,348
|$3,800
|$29,558
|Fuel
|$1,613
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,763
|$1,816
|$8,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,910
|$10,718
|$9,108
|$11,963
|$11,182
|$62,882
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 A4 Sedan 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$993
|$1,028
|$1,064
|$1,101
|$1,139
|$5,325
|Maintenance
|$72
|$1,137
|$844
|$2,654
|$2,410
|$7,117
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$935
|$1,437
|$2,372
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,832
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,996
|Financing
|$2,407
|$1,935
|$1,433
|$896
|$325
|$6,996
|Depreciation
|$12,289
|$4,567
|$3,730
|$4,181
|$3,654
|$28,421
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,144
|$10,306
|$8,758
|$11,503
|$10,752
|$60,463
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 A4 Sedan 2.0 TFSI Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,440
|$1,491
|$1,543
|$1,596
|$1,652
|$7,721
|Maintenance
|$104
|$1,649
|$1,224
|$3,848
|$3,495
|$10,320
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,356
|$2,084
|$3,439
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,656
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,894
|Financing
|$3,490
|$2,806
|$2,078
|$1,299
|$471
|$10,144
|Depreciation
|$17,819
|$6,622
|$5,409
|$6,062
|$5,298
|$41,210
|Fuel
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,387
|$2,458
|$2,532
|$11,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,759
|$14,944
|$12,699
|$16,679
|$15,590
|$87,671
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 A4
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Audi A4 in Virginia is:not available
