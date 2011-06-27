  1. Home
Used 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI ultra Prestige Features & Specs

More about the 2018 A4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)413.1/566.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque236 lb-ft @ 1450 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Carbon Fiber Package - Spoiler & Mirror Caps (w/Side Assist)yes
Prestigeyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
19 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
755 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Audi Cargo Boxyes
USB Cablesyes
Audi Guard Protection Kityes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Stainless Steel Pedal Capsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Audi Beam - Ringsyes
Carbon Fiber Trunk Lid Spoileryes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
19" Wheel Packageyes
Audi Travel Space Base Carrier Bars w/Storage Bagyes
245/40R18 Summer Tiresyes
Paint ProtectionRear load sill/door cup/door edge
Measurements
Length186.1 in.
Curb weight3483 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height56.2 in.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width72.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gotland Green Metallic
  • Matador Red Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Monsoon Gray Metallic
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Manhattan Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Rock Gray/Gray, leather
  • Atlas Beige/Gray, leather
  • Nougat Brown/Black, leather
  • Black/Red Contrast Stitch, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
245/40R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
