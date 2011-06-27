  1. Home
Used 2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2017 A4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,400
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)367.2/504.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,400
Torque273 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower252 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,400
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,400
Audi MMI Navigation Plusyes
Sport Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,400
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
180-watt audio outputyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,400
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,400
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,400
Audi Cargo Boxyes
USB Cablesyes
Audi Guard Protection Kityes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,400
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,400
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,400
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,400
Audi Beam - Ringsyes
Carbon Fiber Trunk Lid Spoileryes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
Rear Load Edge Protection Filmyes
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
Audi Beam - quattroyes
quattro Door Decal - Ice Silveryes
quattro Door Decal - Brilliant Blackyes
Audi Travel Space Base Carrier Bars w/Storage Bagyes
245/40R18 Summer Tiresyes
18" Wheel Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,400
Height56.2 in.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Length186.1 in.
Width72.5 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,400
Exterior Colors
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Gotland Green Metallic
  • Manhattan Gray Metallic
  • Tango Red Metallic
  • Argus Brown Metallic
  • Cuvee Silver Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Monsoon Gray Metallic
  • Ibis White
Interior Colors
  • Nougat Brown/Black, leather
  • S line Black, leather
  • Atlas Beige/Black, leather
  • Atlas Beige/Gray, leather
  • Rock Gray/Gray, leather
  • Rock Gray/Black, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,400
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
225/50R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,400
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
