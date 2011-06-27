Used 2015 Audi A4 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
A4 Sedan
2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,727*
Total Cash Price
$18,865
2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,761*
Total Cash Price
$25,338
2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,594*
Total Cash Price
$26,078
2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$63,219*
Total Cash Price
$25,523
2.0T Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$47,643*
Total Cash Price
$19,235
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$66,426*
Total Cash Price
$26,818
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$45,811*
Total Cash Price
$18,495
2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,811*
Total Cash Price
$18,495
2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$51,766*
Total Cash Price
$20,899
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A4 Sedan 2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$970
|$1,000
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$1,091
|$5,150
|Maintenance
|$1,994
|$876
|$1,092
|$1,935
|$2,036
|$7,934
|Repairs
|$1,405
|$1,501
|$1,618
|$1,742
|$1,875
|$8,141
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,029
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,196
|Financing
|$1,015
|$816
|$604
|$377
|$137
|$2,949
|Depreciation
|$4,937
|$2,189
|$1,927
|$1,709
|$1,532
|$12,293
|Fuel
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,812
|$1,866
|$1,922
|$9,065
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,057
|$8,182
|$8,123
|$8,730
|$8,634
|$46,727
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A4 Sedan 2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,303
|$1,343
|$1,382
|$1,423
|$1,466
|$6,917
|Maintenance
|$2,678
|$1,177
|$1,467
|$2,599
|$2,735
|$10,656
|Repairs
|$1,886
|$2,017
|$2,173
|$2,340
|$2,518
|$10,934
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,382
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,607
|Financing
|$1,363
|$1,096
|$811
|$507
|$184
|$3,961
|Depreciation
|$6,631
|$2,940
|$2,588
|$2,295
|$2,058
|$16,511
|Fuel
|$2,293
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,506
|$2,581
|$12,175
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,537
|$10,990
|$10,911
|$11,726
|$11,597
|$62,761
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A4 Sedan 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,341
|$1,382
|$1,423
|$1,465
|$1,509
|$7,119
|Maintenance
|$2,757
|$1,211
|$1,510
|$2,675
|$2,814
|$10,967
|Repairs
|$1,942
|$2,076
|$2,236
|$2,408
|$2,592
|$11,253
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,423
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,654
|Financing
|$1,403
|$1,128
|$835
|$522
|$189
|$4,076
|Depreciation
|$6,824
|$3,026
|$2,663
|$2,362
|$2,118
|$16,993
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,431
|$2,504
|$2,579
|$2,656
|$12,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,049
|$11,311
|$11,229
|$12,068
|$11,936
|$64,594
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A4 Sedan 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,312
|$1,352
|$1,392
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$6,968
|Maintenance
|$2,698
|$1,185
|$1,478
|$2,618
|$2,754
|$10,734
|Repairs
|$1,900
|$2,031
|$2,189
|$2,357
|$2,536
|$11,014
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,392
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,619
|Financing
|$1,373
|$1,104
|$817
|$511
|$185
|$3,990
|Depreciation
|$6,679
|$2,961
|$2,607
|$2,312
|$2,073
|$16,632
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,451
|$2,524
|$2,600
|$12,264
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,665
|$11,070
|$10,990
|$11,811
|$11,682
|$63,219
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A4 Sedan 2.0T Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$1,113
|$5,251
|Maintenance
|$2,033
|$893
|$1,114
|$1,973
|$2,076
|$8,089
|Repairs
|$1,432
|$1,531
|$1,649
|$1,776
|$1,912
|$8,300
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,049
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,220
|Financing
|$1,035
|$832
|$616
|$385
|$139
|$3,007
|Depreciation
|$5,034
|$2,232
|$1,965
|$1,742
|$1,562
|$12,534
|Fuel
|$1,741
|$1,793
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$9,242
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,313
|$8,343
|$8,283
|$8,901
|$8,804
|$47,643
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A4 Sedan 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,379
|$1,421
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,552
|$7,321
|Maintenance
|$2,835
|$1,246
|$1,553
|$2,751
|$2,894
|$11,278
|Repairs
|$1,997
|$2,134
|$2,300
|$2,477
|$2,665
|$11,572
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,463
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,701
|Financing
|$1,443
|$1,160
|$858
|$537
|$194
|$4,192
|Depreciation
|$7,018
|$3,112
|$2,739
|$2,429
|$2,178
|$17,475
|Fuel
|$2,427
|$2,500
|$2,575
|$2,652
|$2,732
|$12,886
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,561
|$11,632
|$11,548
|$12,411
|$12,274
|$66,426
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A4 Sedan 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$951
|$980
|$1,009
|$1,039
|$1,070
|$5,049
|Maintenance
|$1,955
|$859
|$1,071
|$1,897
|$1,996
|$7,778
|Repairs
|$1,377
|$1,472
|$1,586
|$1,708
|$1,838
|$7,981
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,009
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,173
|Financing
|$995
|$800
|$592
|$370
|$134
|$2,891
|Depreciation
|$4,840
|$2,146
|$1,889
|$1,675
|$1,502
|$12,052
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,801
|$8,022
|$7,964
|$8,559
|$8,465
|$45,811
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A4 Sedan 2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$951
|$980
|$1,009
|$1,039
|$1,070
|$5,049
|Maintenance
|$1,955
|$859
|$1,071
|$1,897
|$1,996
|$7,778
|Repairs
|$1,377
|$1,472
|$1,586
|$1,708
|$1,838
|$7,981
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,009
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,173
|Financing
|$995
|$800
|$592
|$370
|$134
|$2,891
|Depreciation
|$4,840
|$2,146
|$1,889
|$1,675
|$1,502
|$12,052
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,801
|$8,022
|$7,964
|$8,559
|$8,465
|$45,811
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A4 Sedan 2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,209
|$5,705
|Maintenance
|$2,209
|$971
|$1,210
|$2,144
|$2,255
|$8,789
|Repairs
|$1,556
|$1,663
|$1,792
|$1,930
|$2,077
|$9,019
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,140
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,325
|Financing
|$1,124
|$904
|$669
|$418
|$151
|$3,267
|Depreciation
|$5,469
|$2,425
|$2,135
|$1,893
|$1,697
|$13,619
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$10,042
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,465
|$9,065
|$8,999
|$9,672
|$9,565
|$51,766
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 A4
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Audi A4 in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2015 Audi A4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019