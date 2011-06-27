Used 2014 Audi A4 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
A4 Sedan
2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$41,873*
Total Cash Price
$14,908
2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$42,710*
Total Cash Price
$15,206
2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$57,366*
Total Cash Price
$20,424
2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$59,041*
Total Cash Price
$21,020
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$57,785*
Total Cash Price
$20,573
2.0T Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,548*
Total Cash Price
$15,504
2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$60,716*
Total Cash Price
$21,617
2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$41,873*
Total Cash Price
$14,908
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$47,316*
Total Cash Price
$16,846
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 A4 Sedan 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$881
|$907
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$4,678
|Maintenance
|$846
|$1,047
|$1,877
|$738
|$2,515
|$7,023
|Repairs
|$1,377
|$1,472
|$1,586
|$1,708
|$1,838
|$7,981
|Taxes & Fees
|$823
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$987
|Financing
|$802
|$645
|$477
|$298
|$108
|$2,330
|Depreciation
|$3,686
|$1,765
|$1,553
|$1,377
|$1,235
|$9,616
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,159
|$7,673
|$8,319
|$7,030
|$8,692
|$41,873
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Audi A4 in Virginia is:not available
