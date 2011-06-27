Used 2012 Audi A4 Wagon Consumer Reviews

A4 Disappointment a4avantguard , 03/12/2012 26 of 31 people found this review helpful at approximately 1000 miles on the odometer of my 2012 Audi A4 Avant Quattro, a strange noise began from the front area of the engine. The noise happens at the first startup of the engine regardless of ambient temperature. After about 2 minutes when the engine idles down the noise stops. Different Audi technicians at two dealerships have diagnosed the noise as 1) cam tensioners, 2) a bad bearing inside the cam case, 3) secondary blower motor and, 4) lash in the VVT system. None of the technicians have put a wrench on any of the named components because, according to the dealerships' service managers, Audi USA will not authorize repairs. According to Audi USA, the strange noise is a normal fu Report Abuse

Cannot duplicate a4avantguard , 02/15/2012 6 of 8 people found this review helpful Purchased Nov 8, 2011. Odometer now shows 4015 miles (as of Feb 10, 2012 when it was towed to dealer). Beginning at about 1000 miles, engine made serious noise when first started in the mornings. To an untrained ear, it sounds like a bad bearing noise emanating from something at the front of the engine. Car has been to dealer service twice for a cumulative 9 days. Techs and Service Advisor have listened to audio recordings of the noise, but report that they cannot duplicate the problem; hence, they cannot fix the problem. I found several YouTube postings by A4 owners with the same problem. Dealer says, "it's normal," yet, it did not make the noise for the first 1000 miles.

A4 died early Paul Harris , 05/17/2018 2.0T Avant Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 4 of 6 people found this review helpful Engine needed pistons and rings at 100k miles, cost almost as much as it was valued. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Excellent car astropup , 03/13/2014 3 of 5 people found this review helpful I've had my 2012 Avant for 2 years and 27,000 miles and I've experienced no problems so far (knock on wood). It's comfortable on long hauls and I don't get the back aches that I used to. This is odd, because I don't feel like the seats are as comfortable when you first sit in them, but yet, somehow they work well even after 4+ hour drives. It's fairly sporty and has punch when you need it. Very well planted in the rain, lending confidence in adverse conditions. Buttery smooth transmission 97% of the time, but it doesn't like slow stop and go traffic. Putting it in sport for those times stops the lurching.