Used 2011 Audi A4 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Oil Oil Oil and it beeps too much paul_p_2011_a4 , 04/01/2014 34 of 36 people found this review helpful If you want a car that needs lots of oil, like a Qt once a month and that beeps a lot, (why) this is it/ Looks awesome, drives great and good in the snow (with snow tires) but it drinks oil and Audi of America will not fix the cars. Any Audi/VW with the 2.0T will consume oil. Up to 1 Qt every 1000 mi. Do the math, then but a Japanese or American car. I have had Audis for 20 years and this is it, Done.... Oh, If you open the door there is a loud beep/ warning that door open lights on, seatbelt, Gets old quick. Also controls for heat/radio/phone are too complicated with several clicks to get where you want. no "one touch" options.

Love this car luvaudi , 09/12/2010 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I Never thought I would go for a wagon, but coming out of an SUV I am amazed at how fun this car is to drive. The fuel economy is excellent and the 4C turbo has plenty of power. Audi manages to make a true sport wagon that looks cool and performs like a world-class sport sedan. I looked at the BMW 328 wagon, Audi is larger and better equipped for the $ and much faster with the turbo.