Used 2010 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2010 A4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,450
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)388.7/507.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower211 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Navigation Package w/Camerayes
Bluetooth/Homelink Packageyes
18" Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
180-watt audio outputyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Premium Plusyes
Dark Walnut Wood Trimyes
Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound Systemyes
All-Weather Floor Mats and Trunk Lineryes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Audi Music Interface w/iPod Cableyes
Almond Beige Ash Wood Trimyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Holderyes
Exhaust Tipsyes
Wheel Lock Kityes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paintyes
18" 5-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Measurements
Front track61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity34.0 cu.ft.
Length185.2 in.
Curb weight3527 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Height56.2 in.
EPA interior volume103.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.6 in.
Width71.9 in.
Rear track61.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Meteor Gray Pearl Effect
  • Ibis White
  • Aruba Blue Pearl Effect
  • Deep Sea Blue Pearl Effect
  • Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Brilliant Red
  • Brilliant Black
  • Dakar Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cardamom Beige, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
225/50R17 94H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles