  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A4
  4. Used 2009 Audi A4
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2009 A4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,000
See A4 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,000
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)388.7/507.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,000
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower211 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,000
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,000
18" Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,000
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
180-watt audio outputyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,000
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,000
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,000
Premium Plusyes
Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone Interfaceyes
Navigation Package w/Camerayes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Audi Music Interface w/iPod Cableyes
Homelink Universal Garage Door Openeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,000
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,000
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,000
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,000
Wheel Lock Kityes
Front License Plate Holderyes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,000
Front track61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity34.0 cu.ft.
Length185.2 in.
Curb weight3527 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Height56.2 in.
EPA interior volume103.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.6 in.
Width71.9 in.
Rear track61.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,000
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Sea Blue Pearl Effect
  • Monza Silver Metallic
  • Dakar Beige Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Brilliant Red
  • Ibis White
  • Meteor Gray Pearl Effect
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Misano Red Pearl Effect
  • Aruba Blue Pearl Effect
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Cardamom Beige, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,000
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
225/50R17 94H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,000
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See A4 Inventory

Related Used 2009 Audi A4 2.0T Premium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles