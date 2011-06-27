Used 2009 Audi A4 Sedan Consumer Reviews
47,000 Miles
I bought the Audi A4 2.0T Premium 4 door sedan from my best friend (30 plus years) and his wife in April 2015 with 38,000 miles. I was extremely happy with the car - especially the acceleration and road handling. The first week of August 2016, with 47,000 miles on the car - the check engine light goes on and some unholy sounds begin emitting from the engine block. After two mechanics, I was directed to bring the car back to the dealer. After a day and a half, the verdict - motor and turbo are done. The dealer informed me that the motor/turbo parts were a mere $14,000! If I wanted to trade the car in, they would give me $500. Currently, the car is in a mechanic's shop in Brooklyn - it looks like the repairs, parts, labor will be around $11,000. ARE YOU KIDDING ME? I had a Toyota Camry for 15 years and never once had to make a repair of that cost and magnitude. Or maybe I would be better off with a Hyundai. February 2017: Ended up paying $12,700 for a new motor, turbo and alternator from my friends mechanic in Brooklyn. Had contacted Audi and a personal service representative informed me that they would only pick up the costs if I had the car repaired at an Audi dealer. Spoke to a Vice President of Audi who directed me to their service website. I filled out a long, detailed questionnaire and NEVER received a response. My 2009 Audi A4 Turbo is running better than it did before these repairs. I have every intention of using the car through the end of the NY winter and then trading it in for a Lexus, Acura, or a Volvo. I've spoken with many mechanics who have agreed that it is near impossible for them to work on an Audi. Obviously, I will tell anyone to avoid the 2009 Audi A4 and the whole line of vehicles. The Audi representatives exhibited complete indifference to my problems with a 2009 line of vehicles that had a detailed history of inferior manufacturing problems. Additional: I traded in the Audi A4 for a pre owned 2014 Lexus GS350 AWD during March of 2017 that had 24,000 miles. I am extremely happy with the performance of the Lexus and the service received from the dealer - Ray Catena Lexus of White Plains. One final telling indication regarding the 2009 Audi A4 Turbo- it routinely appears as a Used Car to avoid in Consumer Reports annual car ratings. I'm aware that Audi manufactures several high quality vehicles but would not recommend an Audi based on my experience with the vehicle I owned. I will wholeheartedly recommend a Lexus & have two friends who have purchased or leased a Lexus based on their experience with my GS 350.
excellent design, reliability much worse than in the past
Went from the 2003 A4 model to 2009 - old model was a real german design - tight handling, powerful, good brakes. The new one gained in dimensions - you feel inside like in a mid-size car, but the steering is too soft, I guess to appeal more to american drivers. Just one note - the car is not anymore a 100% german car - parts are made in other parts of the world and the overall quality has suffered. Have that in mind - repairs over the 4/50k warranty are very expensive both parts and labor - currently at 35k miles and thinking to trade-in.
Way Too Many Problems....
I love Audis, and have always wanted one for myself. I purchased my first Audi less than a year ago - a used 2009 Audi A4. It was fantastic for a few months....and then the oil problems started. Less than a year in and I have spent over $2,000 fixing oil problems which are not covered under the recent lawsuit. It really has made the car not worth it in the least. Additionally, the first Audi dealership I went to, had the worst service I have ever experienced. STAY AWAY FROM AUDI OF WESTWOOD MASS! They literally broke my engine hood one of the times I had to leave my car there. Everything about them was terrible from misquoting repair costs to not getting the right repair done the first time. They are horrible. So yeah, love the car but it's unfortunately not worth it. Go for a Benz or BMW I guess.
2009 A4 Burns Oil
I've had my A4 back to the dealer 4 times for excessive oil consumption. They've gone as far as replacing all of my pistons/ring (took 30 days) to complete and it still consumes about 1 qt. every 1500 miles. Power steering hose is on recall so had that repair completed at the same time and had to take it back again for the power steering hose. This car looks awesome but just isn't very well built I have confronted Audi and they say it is NORMAL for a car to burn up to 1 qt. every 1000 MILES. This would be 9 quarts of oil between oil changes. My 1997 Explorer with 185K miles didn't go through oil like this.
excessive oil consumption and many other problems
DO NOT BUY THIS CAR AT ALL !!! BUYER BEWARE !!! We first leased and bought a 2009 A4 car and it uses oil extensively. It did not even pass its first smog check and now the car is considered a total loss. The Audi dealer said that it will cost $14,000 to replace the WHOLE engine. We have tried many cars from the past from BMW, Mercedes, and Lexus and this is the worst car in our lives!!! I just read the class action lawsuit on this car extensive oil usage ... it is outrageous and we brought in the dealer twice and they did not warn us. I hope Audi this review and rectify their problem. This is unacceptable!!!
