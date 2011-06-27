  1. Home
Used 2008 Audi A4 3.2 Features & Specs

More about the 2008 A4
Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque243 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track59.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3571 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length180.6 in.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Height56.2 in.
EPA interior volume103.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width69.8 in.
Rear track59.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ibis White
  • Brilliant Black
  • Brilliant Red
  • Deep Sea Blue Pearl Effect
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Dolphin Gray Metallic
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Ocean Blue Pearl Effect
  • Quartz Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Light Gray, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Beige, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
235/40R18 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
