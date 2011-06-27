Used 2007 Audi A4 2.0T quattro Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,540
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.4/448.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
first aid kityes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track59.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3549 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Length180.6 in.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Height56.2 in.
EPA interior volume103.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width69.8 in.
Rear track59.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Sea Blue Pearl Effect
  • Ibis White
  • Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Dolphin Gray Metallic
  • Dakar Beige Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Ocean Blue Pearl Effect
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Platinum, premium leather
  • Platinum, leather
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Beige, leather
  • Platinum, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
215/55R H tiresyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
