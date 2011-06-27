  1. Home
Used 2006 Audi A4 2.0T Avant quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2006 A4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,340
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,340
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,340
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)332.0/464.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,340
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,340
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,340
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,340
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
first aid kityes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,340
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,340
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,340
Front head room38.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,340
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,340
Front track59.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity59.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3671 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Length180.6 in.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Height56.2 in.
EPA interior volume118.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width69.8 in.
Rear track60.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,340
Exterior Colors
  • Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Liquid Blue Metallic
  • Moro Blue Pearl Effect
  • Dolphin Gray Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Arctic White
  • Dakar Beige Metallic
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Ocean Blue Pearl Effect
  • Brilliant Black
Interior Colors
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Beige, leather
  • Platinum, premium leather
  • Platinum, leather
  • Platinum, cloth
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,340
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
215/55R H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,340
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,340
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
