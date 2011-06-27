  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A4
  4. Used 2005 Audi A4
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Audi A4 2.0T Features & Specs

More about the 2005 A4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,350
See A4 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,350
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,350
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/573.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,350
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,350
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,350
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,350
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,350
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,350
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,350
Front head room38.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,350
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,350
Front track59.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3362 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd.
Length180.6 in.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Height56.2 in.
EPA interior volume103.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width69.8 in.
Rear track59.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,350
Exterior Colors
  • Moro Blue Pearl Effect
  • Brilliant Red
  • Dolphin Gray Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Liquid Blue Metallic
  • Ocean Blue Pearl Effect
  • Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Cambridge Green Pearl Effect
  • Dakar Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony
  • Beige
  • Platinum
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,350
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
215/55R H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,350
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,350
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See A4 Inventory

Related Used 2005 Audi A4 2.0T info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles