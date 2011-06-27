  1. Home
Used 2005 Audi A4 3.0 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/481.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque221 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves30
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
180-watt audio outputyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
12 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room38 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear leg room32.4 in.
Rear shoulder room45.1 in.
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track60 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3814 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd.
Length180.0 in.
Ground clearance5 in.
Height54.8 in.
EPA interior volume89 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.5 in.
Width70.0 in.
Rear track60 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dolphin Gray Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Caribic Blue Pearl Effect
  • Amulet Red
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Champagne Metallic
  • Cambridge Green Pearl Effect
  • Aquamarine Blue Metallic
  • Moro Blue Pearl Effect
  • Brilliant Black
  • Alpaka Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Blue
  • Vanilla
  • Red
  • Black
  • Beige
  • Platinum
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
215/55R H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles