Used 2005 Audi A4 1.8T Features & Specs

More about the 2005 A4
Overview
$35,750
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$35,750
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$35,750
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
$35,750
Torque166 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$35,750
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
$35,750
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
180-watt audio outputyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
$35,750
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
$35,750
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$35,750
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$35,750
4 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room38 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
$35,750
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear leg room32.4 in.
Rear shoulder room45.1 in.
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
$35,750
Front track60 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3638 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd.
Length180.0 in.
Ground clearance5 in.
Height54.8 in.
EPA interior volume89 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.5 in.
Width70.0 in.
Rear track60 in.
Colors
$35,750
Exterior Colors
  • Dolphin Gray Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Caribic Blue Pearl Effect
  • Amulet Red
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Champagne Metallic
  • Cambridge Green Pearl Effect
  • Aquamarine Blue Metallic
  • Moro Blue Pearl Effect
  • Brilliant Black
  • Alpaka Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Beige
  • Platinum
Tires & Wheels
$35,750
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
215/55R H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$35,750
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
$35,750
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
