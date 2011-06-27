  1. Home
Used 2005 Audi A4 3.0 Avant quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2005 A4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,590
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,590
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,590
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.4/417.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,590
Torque221 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves30
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,590
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,590
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,590
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,590
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,590
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,590
12 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room38.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,590
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,590
Front track60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity60.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3693 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd.
Length179.0 in.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume117.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width69.5 in.
Rear track60.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,590
Exterior Colors
  • Moro Blue Pearl Effect
  • Brilliant Red
  • Dolphin Gray Metallic
  • Crimson Red Pearl Effect
  • Arctic White
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Atlas Gray
  • Ocean Blue Pearl Effect
  • Cambridge Green Pearl Effect
  • Canvas Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Platinum
  • Ebony
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,590
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
215/55R H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,590
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,590
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles